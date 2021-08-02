State to set up its 1st silk reeling unit in Kalimpong

Kolkata: In a bid to revive the traditional Mulberry Silk Cocoon rearing practice, the state government is developing its first silk reeling facility at Kalimpong in North Bengal.



The comprehensive mulberry reeling, dyeing and weaving project of West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) under the state Micro Small & Medium Enterprises & Textile department will directly benefit 3700 beneficiaries, including farmers, self help group (SHG) members, unemployed youths from Kalimpong & Darjeeling districts and most-importantly huge number of people involved in mulberry & Tushar Silk Cocoon rearing from entire North Bengal.

"We will set up a Silk Reeling Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Sindebong near Pudung in Kalimpong with infrastructure for production, exhibition and sale. The tourists visiting the place will be able to see the weavers engaged directly in silk production and if they feel they can buy directly from them,"a senior official of WBKVIB said.Kalimpong produces India's exquisite varieties of silk and hence a CFC will be a much-needed boost in weaving of high quality silk from cocoon. "We have seen people in Kalimpong selling cocoons without being able to reap benefits," the official added. The project by WBKVIB, to revive the handicrafts popularly known as Kalimpong Craft in the Hills, has already been contributing to the development of the livelihood of the people.The setting up of Arts & Handicraft Development Centres (AHDC) at places like Kurseong, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Sipaidhura, Sukhia Pokri and some other places has started yielding good results. The Kalimpong craft was on the wane, due to the neglect of the previous board of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) in the Darjeeling Hills.