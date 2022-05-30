State to give about 1K chip-enabled sound-level monitors to cops & civic bodies

kolkata: In a significant stride in monitoring and curbing noise level, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will soon hand over 1000 chip-enabled sound-level monitors to the police stations and urban local bodies across the state.



The new technology in the monitoring device will enable WBPCB officials to monitor whether these instruments are being used by the stakeholders properly or not.

"Last year, we distributed 800 sound-level monitoring devices to the police stations across the state but we have been unable to keep track of its uses. The chip-enabled devices will keep us updated about the exact location and use of these devices and will naturally strengthen our efforts in curbing sound pollution," a senior official of WBPCB said.

The WBPCB will also distribute some 800 odd sound limiters to the police stations and ULBs so that they can demonstrate to the agencies that rent out microphones or sound systems for social functions so that the latter have the same installed in their respective sound systems.

These sound limiters will also be chip enabled through which the PCB can know whether they are being used for demonstration or not.

"We are soon starting an integrated command and control centre in our office at Paribesh Bhawan which will be responsible for real time monitoring of various causes of pollution including sound level violations," the official added.

The PCB receives complaints of sound level violations on a regular basis by industries, organizers of social functions and political gatherings particularly during elections.

The blaring of microphones during festivals and social functions are a major irritant for a section of people particularly the elderly. Students complain of their inability to concentrate in studies due to the deafening noise of loud speakers.

The National Green Tribunal, Eastern Zone bench in October 2017 had imposed a total ban on loudspeakers without sound limiters and had directed urban local bodies and panchayats not to issue trade licenses to establishments not fitting such limiters to equipment they let out. Sources in WBPCB said that for violations in this regard, section 188 of IPC and Section 15 of Environment Protection (EP) Act is applicable which may lead to imprisonment of five years and fine to the extent of Rs 1 lakh or both.People can lodge complaints regarding blaring of microphones at very high pitch at the toll free number 18003453390, 03323353913, or through the Paribesh App Complaints can also be lodged through the Twitter and Facebook page of WBPCB.