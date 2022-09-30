'State to get rain from Saptami to Dashami'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that Kolkata and various other south Bengal districts will receive rainfall on all the four days from Saptami to Dashami.



There may be spells of heavy rainfall in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram on the day of Saptami while other south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall. The MeT office stated.

However, there will be hardly any rainfall in the city on the day of Panchami and Sasthi.

A cyclonic circulation is going to form over north Bay of Bengal. Weather office had earlier predicted that rain may play spoilsport for the puja revellers both in north and south Bengal on the day of Saptami and Ashtami due to a combined effect of the withdrawal of South West monsoon and a cyclonic circulation.

A senior weather official said that on October 1, the cyclonic circulation may form over north east Bay of Bengal as a result of which there may be heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts from October 2, the day of Saptami. North Bengal districts may receive heavy rainfall from October 4, the day of Nabami.

The MeT office also predicted that the south-west monsoon's withdrawal process in the eastern part would start from October 10 bringing some rainfall in some parts of Bengal and Odisha.

Withdrawal of monsoon may trigger rainfall but the intensity of rainfall may not be so strong.

The city dwellers are more enthusiastic about pandal hopping this year especially after two years of Covid pandemic. Sky mostly remained clear on Thursday. Hot humid conditions will prevail in the next couple of days.

There was no rainfall till the day of Dashami during the last year of Durga Puja. Some of the south Bengal districts received some rainfall on Dashami.