State takes steps to upgrade four zoos

kolkata: The state Forest department has taken steps to rejuvenate four zoos, including the Harinalaya (deer park) next to Eco Park in New Town The other three, which are being upgraded, include Jhargram mini Zoo, Burdwan Zoological Park and Garchumuk Deer Park in Howrah.



"The main purpose of the rejuvenation is to ensure a scientific display of the animals belonging to a particular district and bringing in some other animals from outside so that the zoos become more attractive to the visitors," a senior official of the Forest department said.

State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that the zoo at New Town is situated on 5.37 hectares and facilities for keeping lions, Royal Bengal Tiger and Black Panther are being developed there. It will also have leopards, hippopotamus, giraffe, zebra, wolf, hyena etc.

The zoo will have three separate sections, that of herbivores, carnivores and omnivores. Some 10 odd crocodiles and a bevy of various bird species have already arrived.

Harinalaya in New Town was built in 2016 by West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) in 2016 with assistance of the Forest department. Later, the department chalked out a plan for a mini zoo. Jangalmahal Zoological Park at Jhargram has been ranked 4th among medium zoos across the country by Central Zoo Authority in its Management Effectiveness Evaluation Report of Zoos for 2022.

The aviary facilities, the number of herbivores and local carnivores like wolf, hyena, golden jackal, Bengal fox, fishing cat, jungle cat, leopard will be brought at the Jhargram zoo and the infrastructure development work has already started. There are plans for bringing Royal Bengal Tiger too at Jhargram.

The Garchumuk Deer park at Uluberia, Howrah is also being developed so that more animals can be brought in for the purpose of making it more attractive.The Bardhaman Zoological Park is also getting a facelift. Sloth bear is one of the prime attractions in the zoo and the infrastructure for this animal is being upgraded, an official said.There are 12 zoos in the state under West Bengal Zoo Authority but none of them fall under the category of big zoos. They are either in the medium or small categories with the maximum area being less than 25 hectares.