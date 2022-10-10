State starts work to upgrade its receipt portal system

kolkata: The state government has started work for the upgradation of its Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS) to provide additional facilities for a better user interface and enhanced security features.



The GRIPS has been functional since October 2012. It has been observed over the years that there has been a gradual increase in the number and nature of receipts done through GRIPS.

"Considering the substantial expansion in the scope and ambit of the online collection of receipts through GRIPS, the government had been contemplating to upgrade the existing GRIPS to provide additional facilities," an official in the state Finance department said. The GRIPS has been facilitating the online payment of tax and non-tax revenue and deposits by taxpayers and others in favour of the state government. In October 2016, GRIPS was incorporated into IFMS (Integrated Financial Management System) and was integrated with the e-Kuber portal of the Reserve Bank of India for timely reporting and settlement of funds. According to sources, the additional facilities will be implemented in a phased manner. There will be facilities for user registration and a user dashboard, for payment into deposit accounts/bank accounts of various government companies/undertakings/corporations/local bodies and other government parastatals. There will also be single-debit multiple credit functionality, i.e. facility for payment of multiple services in a single transaction, online and service-based defacement of challan, and facility for claiming refund through the departmental portal. The official reiterated that all departments/directorates having their portals integrated with GRIPS will continue to receive revenue/deposits in the existing manner. The revamped GRIPS 2.0 will also be available in the IFMS mobile application for iOS and Android versions.