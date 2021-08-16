State sets up industrial board with CM at helm

KOLKATA: The state government on Monday set up the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its chairperson to redress investment and industrialisation related issues at the earliest.



The step was taken following a nod by the Cabinet on Monday considering that it would ensure a momentum in terms of investment in various sectors. "Issues related with different state government departments crop up while setting up an industry. The need for better coordination is required to resolve the issues at the earliest. So, the decision has been," said state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee.

Ministers and secretaries of departments including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME & T), Information Technology and Electronics, Tourism, Power, Land, Finance and Food Processing Industries and Horticulture are members of the board with secretary of the Industry Commerce and Enterprises as its member convener. The state's Chief Secretary and chairpersons of both West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) are also the members of the board.

The board will make the system more 'entrepreneur friendly" and help to attract more investment in the state.