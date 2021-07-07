State reports 962 fresh Covid cases, about 17 deaths in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases have slightly gone up to 962 on Tuesday from what remained at 885 on Monday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,07,241 Covid cases till Tuesday.



The number of active cases on Tuesday dropped to17,275 on Tuesday from what recorded at 17,817 on Monday. Around 1,620 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,72,132 so far till Tuesday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 17 on Tuesday from 18 on Monday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,834. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.67 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.08 on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 6.54. Bengal has so far conducted 1,45,16,751 Covid sample tests so far with around 46,279 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 6 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Hooghly 3, Nadia 2 and Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 59 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 92. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,937 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,512 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Tuesday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals. The occupancy of Covid beds stands at 6.54 percent. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 124 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 37:63.

According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Monday while three new suspected cases have been reported. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 75 in the state on Monday.

No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases.