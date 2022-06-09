State records over 1K dengue cases this yr, dists asked to increase tests

Kolkata: Bengal has registered over 1100 dengue cases across the state so far this year and the number may go up after the monsoon rains. Apprehending that dengue cases may cross the figures in the past two years, the state health department has directed the Chief Medical of Health in all the districts to increase the number of dengue tests.



It has been stated that tests can be carried out in various government hospitals on those who have dengue-like symptoms.

According to health department's data, in the last five years, the state had registered around 1000 cases till May end. But this year the figure has already crossed 1,100.

Around 103 people from the city have already been affected with dengue while in case of Jalpaiguri the figure is much higher.

Over 300 people have so far been affected with dengue in Jalpaiguri whereas in North 24-Parganas, around 139 people have been affected. The number of infected figures may be multiplied after the Monsoon hits south Bengal.

State government figures say that around 5,000 people were affected with dengue in 2020 while in 2021 the figure crossed 8,000. Senior health department officials apprehend that the number of infected cases this year may cross earlier figures. Health department has also asked various blood banks and the CMoHs in the districts to make an arrangement of adequate platelets of blood so that any difficult situation can be overcome. In case of hemorrhagic dengue the patients health conditions often turn critical and they require platelets. The Chief Medical Officer of health in the districts will communicate with Swasthya Bhawan and update the senior officials about the day-to-day monitoring. It may be mentioned here that more than 190 places across Bengal have been identified as dengue-malaria prone zones. State government has already asked all the concerned civic bodies to carry out a home-to-home survey in those places falling under the identified spots.

The civic employees have already started collecting larvae samples on a random basis from the houses which are there in the affected zones. State government has already cleared a fund of Rs 16.25 lakh for procuring kits. Initially, five hospitals will buy serotype testing kits. They are SSKM Hospital, North Bengal Medical College, Murshidabad Medical College, Midnapore Medical College and the School of Tropical Medicine each will get around Rs 3.25 lakh for procuring kits.