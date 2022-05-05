State records 31 new cases, fatality rate stands at 1.05%

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections has gone down on Wednesday with 31 new being reported while on Tuesday state saw 34 new cases.



On Monday, the figure stood at 27 whereas on Sunday the state had witnessed 53 fresh cases. The number has been fluctuating in Bengal for quite sometimes with cases varying from 20 to 50.

Fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent for over a period

of four weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 per cent.

Bengal has been registering a recovery rate at 98.93 percent for the past many days. Covid positivity rate has gone up to 0.50 per cent on Wednesday while on Tuesday the figure stood at 0.42. The number stood at 0.55 per cent on Monday. State had registered a positive rate at 0.50 per cent on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,792. State has so far registered 20,18,405 infected cases till Wednesday. As many as 2,50,85,362 samples have been examined so far, including 6,199 which were done on Wednesday.

No Covid death occurred on Wednesday as well. Around 7,145 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Wednesday. Around 72,269,776 first doses of

vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the

state so far while 61,523,292 second doses have been administered.