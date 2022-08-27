State records 232 fresh cases, positivity rate dips to 2.23%

KOLKATA: Covid positivity rate dropped further in Bengal on Friday as the figure was registered at 2.23 per cent whereas on Thursday it stood at 2.70 per cent.



Bengal saw 232 fresh Covid cases with 3 fatalities reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday around 252 Covid cases were reported. Two people died of Covid in the state on Thursday.

Daily Covid infection stood at 313 on Wednesday. Around 2 people died of Covid on Thursday whereas on Wednesday the Covid deaths were reported at 3. As many as 365 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.83 per cent on Friday. State has so far registered 21,06,019 Covid cases out of which 20,81,465 people have recovered. Around 21,454 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 26. There are currently around 156 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 2,944 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over four weeks. Around 10,423 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 26,246,356 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,30,56,841 booster doses cumulatively on the people till August 26. Around 7,29,47,282 people received the first dose so far while 6,46,35,582 people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 1,30,419 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Friday. Health department has already urged all the districts to complete booster vaccinations as much as possible ahead of Durga Puja as there is a possibility for the infection to rise. It is presumed that Puja pandals will also see more footfalls this year after two years.

It may be mentioned here that seasonal viruses, influenza A, dengue, malaria and swine flu are wreaking havoc on people and this has become a concern for the health department. Sudden rise in dengue cases has also become a worry for the department.