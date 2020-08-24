State mulls to set up oxygen plants at all Covid hospitals

Kolkata: State Health department is mulling over the possibilities of setting up oxygen plants at all the government-run Covid hospitals.



State Health department officials are exploring avenues to install oxygen plants in the hospitals to ensure a steady flow of oxygen. An oxygen plant has already been set up at Beliaghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital each as both the hospitals are treating many Covid patients.

The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) which is currently functioning as a dedicated Covid hospital may also receive such facilities soon.

There are currently 32 government-run Covid hospitals in the state.

According to a health official, the demand for oxygen cylinders has risen by 4-5 times due to the increasing number of Covid cases.

Family members of patients with mild symptoms or those who require oxygen support due to respiratory problems are storing oxygen cylinders at their household to meet the possible requirements which might arise in the near

future.

The demands of oxygen at the Covid hospitals are also high.

To ensure adequate supply of oxygen to the Covid patients, plans are being chalked out to install plants in Covid hospitals in a phased manner.

The state health department is eager to ensure that no patient turns critical due to the want of oxygen. If an oxygen plant is set up inside the hospital campus it would help the authorities to handle the pressure of the patients in a better way.

There is however adequate supply of oxygen cylinders to all the hospitals across the state.

"Panic stricken people tend to store oxygen cylinders at their houses. There is no need to hoard oxygen cylinders in this manner and it may lead to black marketing.

There is nothing to panic as there is adequate arrangement of oxygen cylinders in the state. Storing oxygen cylinders in houses without a genuine cause may further complicate the situation," a senior health official in the state said.