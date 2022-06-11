State logs over 100 cases in past 24 hours after 3 months

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported over a hundred new COVID-19 cases on Friday after three months, Health Department officials said.

The state recorded 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,20,034, they said.

The state's daily COVID-19 tally had crossed the century mark for the last time on March 11 when it reported 106 cases.

The new cases were detected after testing 7,689 samples -- a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, it said. The toll remained at 21,205 with no new deaths reported.West Bengal is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, with experts attributing the spike to not wearing of masks and not adhering to social distance norms by people in public places. "This was about to happen because of the negligent attitude of people, who have forgotten the basic COVID protocols," a senior doctor said.