State logs 711 cases, at least 5 fatalities in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: The number of single-day fatalities on Friday dropped to 5 from what it stood at 14 on Thursday. Bengal saw a single-day rise of 711 coronavirus infections on Friday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 15,27,250 so far while active cases stood at 11,171.



Around 14,97,951 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered.

As many as 835 people were discharged from different hospitals on Friday. The recovery rate has reached 98.08 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days. Bengal has so far carried out 1,56,88,265 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,209 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

As many as 18,128 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.65 on Friday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.97.

In the past 24 hours, around 74 new cases were reported from Kolkata while North 24-Parganas has seen 101 new cases. This is the highest daily infection by any district. Darjeeling has seen 67 fresh cases on Friday while Coochbehar reported 39 new cases and Jalpaiguri 26. Hooghly has seen 47 new cases, South 24-Parganas 49 and Howrah 25.

Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen none. South 24-Parganas has seen no death while Hooghly has registered 1. West Midnapore has seen 1 death while Jalpaiguri 2. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,972 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,563 people so far.

Around 612 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,04,698 till Friday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,57,600 general queries so far out of which 2,791 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,598 people on Friday and around 8,22,297 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 203 dedicated hospitals have been operating in the state currently out of which 196 are government owned. The number of earmarked beds stands at 23,947 on Friday.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU are operational across the state. The total number of safe homes stands at 200 on Friday. There are around 11,507 beds that are still operational in those safe homes. There are 9,366 patients in home isolation.