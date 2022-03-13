State logs 71 new cases, no deaths reported in a day

kolkata: No Covid death has been reported in the state on Saturday while single day Covid infected cases were reported at 71. The daily infection has slightly gone down from what stood at 106 on Friday. The figure stood at 98 on Thursday, 114 on Wednesday and 68 on Tuesday.



Bengal saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases on March 6 as the number dropped to 50. Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday. The figure stood the same on Thursday. One Covid death was reported in Bengal on last Wednesday. The figure stood at 1 on Tuesday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.87 per cent on Saturday. It stood the same on Friday and Thursday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure. The figure remained the same on Thursday as well.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 20,714 on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,44,75,445 sample tests till Saturday. Around 21,186 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 23 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.34 per cent from what stood at 0.48 percent on Friday. The figure stood at 0.46 per cent on Thursday.

Around 111 patients have been released from various hospitals on Saturday after their recovery.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,16,369 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,93,681 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

Around 1,394 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Saturday while 108 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 1,32,723 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6,97,79,099 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,90,50,206 crore received double doses.