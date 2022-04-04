State logs 36 new cases, 2 deaths in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: After witnessing zero Covid mortality for 11 days in a row, Bengal on Sunday registered 2 Covid deaths. Daily infection has again gone down on Sunday with only 36 cases being reported. State saw 70 new cases on Saturday.



On Friday the daily infection in Bengal was recorded at 41 and 33 on Thursday. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,495 out of which 19,95,710 have been recovered so far.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Sunday unchanged from Saturday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Sunday unchanged from Saturday's figure.

The number remained the same on Wednesday, Tuesday in the last week as well.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

Around 530 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Sunday while 56 patients are in hospitals.

No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 11,949 on Sunday.

Around 21,199 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 45 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Sunday registered the positivity rate at 0.30 percent unchanged from Saturday's figure. The figure stood at 0.26 percent on Thursday. On Wednesday the figure stood at 0.25 percent and 0.31 on Tuesday.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 11,949 on Sunday. Around 21,199 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Around 54,473 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,17,10,417 while around 6,01,54,684 have received second doses so far.