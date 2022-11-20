State-level consultation on effective implementation of POCSO Act held

Kolkata: Juvenile Justice Committee, Calcutta High Court organised the state-level consultation on the status of effective implementation of POCSO Act in the last 10 years.

The programme was held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and UNICEF. The state-level consultation was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court in presence of Patron-in-Chief, Juvenile Justice Committee, Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, all district-level consultations were held in the presence of the district-level officials and the members of the judiciary on four major areas as to how to take preventive measures, rehabilitation and reintegration of POCSO survivors and child offenders engagement with adolescents and young people on prevention of sexual violence, need for mental health and psychological support and various other rehabilitation support services available under the law were discussed and best practices identified, said a press statement issued on the state level consultation on Saturday.

Another important issue discussed was child friendly court procedure during prosecution for POCSO cases with a focus on functionality of POCSO courts in each district and possible solutions to mitigate challenges where necessary.