State govt brings over 60L girls under Kanyashree, 4.5L under Rupashree schemes

Kolkata: This will truly add another feather in the state government's achievements. During a recent data provided by the state government, it has been learnt that more than 60 lakh girls under the 'Kanyashree' and 4.5 lakh under 'Rupashree' schemes have been covered respectively so far in Bengal.



The 'Kanyashree' scheme which was started in 2013, has already won the first prize from the United Nations under the social sector scheme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conceptualised the idea of introducing 'Kanyashree' to ensure that girls can pursue their studies and their early marriage can be prevented. Under the schemes, the state government provides scholarships to those girls studying in schools and colleges.

'Rupashree' scheme, a brainchild of the Chief Minister, has become immensely successful as the state government is providing financial benefits during the marriage of girls. Over 4.5 lakh girls and their family members have availed the benefits of the scheme since its inception in 2018. Under the project, girls above the age of 18 can avail a financial benefit of Rs 25,000 during their marriage, provided the family income of the beneficiaries does not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh per year.

Beneficiaries can apply for the amount during their first marriage. The person to whom a beneficiary gets married must cross the age of 21. The amount is directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiary, at least five days prior to the day of marriage. Beneficiaries do not need to submit any caste certificate or APL and BPL cards to avail the benefits as the entire process of getting the amount has been simplified by the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department.

The state government has also extended financial benefits to around 3.36 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Manabik' scheme. The scheme was introduced for disabled persons who have been receiving financial assistance every month.

The Anganwadi services scheme has improved the nutrition status of children with only 7.41 per cent of children below five years being underweight at present. Supplementary nutrition is being provided to nearly 60 lakh children aged between six months and six years. Supplementary nutrition has also been provided to 13 lakh pregnant and lactating women across the state. The state government is in the advanced stage of negotiation with the World Bank for strengthening various social sector schemes which protect the vulnerable population of society.