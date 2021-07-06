State draws up plan to check accidents

KOLKATA: State Transport department has drawn a safety plan to curb accidents.



"We conducted a meeting in connection with the road safety measures with police officials and transport officials today (Monday). An elaborate plan has been made," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, after conducting a review meeting to discuss issues on road safety at West Bengal Transport Corporation Maidan tent.

He reiterated that the elaborate plan includes necessary measures to be taken at the black spot areas (the prone accident areas such as Basanati High and other places). The plan also focuses on issues like where CCTVs will be installed, where barricades will be put up and where proper lighting facilities will be installed to avoid accidents, among other aspects.

The state Transport department will give the elaborate plan to the police. The initiative comes four days after a constable of the Kolkata Police, Vivekananda Dab, was killed in a tragic road accident after a minibus hit his motorcycle in front of Fort William main gate on Thursday afternoon.