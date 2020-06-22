State directs med colleges to rationalise service of PGTs

Kolkata: State health department has issued an advisory to all the medical college hospitals across the state designated as tertiary COVID treatment centre instructing them to rationalise the services of the post graduate trainees (PGT) at various disciplines so that the strength of these PGTs can be utilised judiciously for the better management of Covid patients.



Health department had already instructed various medical colleges, dedicated for COVID patients to operate the specialized departments normally so that corona patients requiring the specialized care can be treated in a better way. All the post graduate trainees who are pursuing their studies in different fields will be deployed for the better management of COVID-19.

The medical college authorities will chalk out the plan as to how the PGTs would be deployed at various wards on the basis of requirements of the hospital. The medical colleges which run isolation wards for keeping COVID suspected patients will have to utilise the PGTs as per the directives of the health department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a few days ago announced special incentives to the junior doctors who will work as COVID warriors. She had said that the state government will provide 10 per cent incentive to COVID warriors who are doing their post-graduation in various streams. The interns will also get special appreciation as COVID warriors and the government will ensure that their study is not hampered while working in COVID hospitals, Banerjee had assured.

In another development, the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital which has been providing dedicated COVID-19 treatment, received a 10- bedded dialysis unit. Health department has issued guidelines to the hospital authorities on how to maintain the parameters set by the department. Hospitals have been asked to ensure adequate PPE for the medical or non-medical professionals working at the dialysis unit. The health department asked the hospital to maintain safety protocols, housekeeping and routine sanitization.