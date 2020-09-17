State conducts 45,713 tests in last 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out 26,08,534 Covid tests so far out of which 45,713 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,237 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.



The total tally of infected patients in the state has reached 2,12,383. More than 1,84,113 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far. The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.69 per cent on Wednesday which is the highest so far. Around 2,971 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however went down at 8.14 per cent. Bengal has seen 61 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,123.

Kolkata has witnessed 474 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 48,102. North 24-parganas saw 506 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 43,175. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 15,688 Covid cases so far out of which 192 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 188 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 14,246 till Wednesday. Hooghly has witnessed 172 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 10,608. Darjeeling registered 104 new Covid cases on Wednesday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,602. Alipurduar has registered 99 new cases while Coochbehar saw 93, Malda 102, Murshidabad 105, Nadia 104 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The state government has so far set up 76 testing labs. The number of 'Safe Homes' across the state so far stands at 200. Around 1,672 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of ICU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,243 till Sunday. There are 582 government quarantine centers in the state. There are 92 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 12,675 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 33.09 percent on Wednesday.