SSKM Hosp conducts life-saving surgery on two-year-old

KOLKATA: After successfully conducting a critical surgery, doctors at SSKM Hospital gave a fresh lease of life to a two-year-old child from North Dinajpur by removing an iron nail stuck inside his respiratory tract.



The child, a resident of Itahar in North Dinajpur, had swallowed the nail while playing at his house on Saturday morning. The family members took the child to two local hospitals but there was not enough infrastructure to conduct the surgery. The patient was finally referred to the SSKM Hospital.

According to SSKM sources, the patient swallowed a nail around 10 am on Saturday. The family members took the baby to Raigunj Hospital but the doctors said they would not be able to perform the surgery.

The patient was shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital in the evening. Malda Medical College and Hospital did not have adequate infrastructure as well. Finally, the patient was referred to the SSKM Hospital.

The child's father hired an ambulance and left for the city on Saturday night. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the patient was admitted to the SSKM Hospital where the doctors decided to conduct the surgery on a war footing.

The doctors performed a bronchoscope and removed the nail from his body. The whole operation lasted for over one hour. The patient has been kept at the pediatric intensive care unit. According to the hospital sources, the patient's health condition is stated to be stable.