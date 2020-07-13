South Dinajpur: Police enforce stringent lockdown measures

BALURGHAT: With the aim to control people's movement in Balurghat civic areas to restrict the spread of fresh Coronavirus infection, police barricades have been put in place. Police initiated stringent measures of barricading the areas.



Barricades have been put in several important intersections including Subhas Corner, Chalkvrigu, Sare Tin Number More, public bus stand and Kuthikachari areas. In case of non-cooperation, the cops employed mild force in some places to ensure that safety protocols were adhered to.

"We have requested them to stay indoors unless there is any emergency. Legal action will be taken if anybody is found flouting the norms," said a police

officer.

Meanwhile, the fresh lockdown commenced from Thursday evening for a week with 10 civic wards earmarked as broad-based containment zones.

It may be mentioned that COVID-19 cases continued to pile up across South Dinajpur which witnessed another spike of 21 fresh cases on Sunday taking the district's total case tally to 322.

Atleast 234 people had been discharged till date.

Of the 21 people, eight hail from Balurghat, five from Tapan, three each from Gangarampur and Harirampur and two from Kumarganj. They have been admitted to the designated facilities in Balurghat and Gangarampur.