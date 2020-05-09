South Dinajpur health dept to set up Coronavirus testing kiosks

BALURGHAT: The district health department has taken the decision to set up a Coronavirus testing Kiosk in state-run hospitals of South Dinajpur soon. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey informed that initially it has been decided that 10 such CTKs will set up in Balurghat district hospital, Gangarampur sub-divisional hospital and eight block medical health centres.



It is learnt that the CTKs will help the concerned department to take the swab samples of suspected patients randomly. Dr Dey said it hardly takes a minute to collect swab samples to conduct Covid-19 test.

The kiosk helps in the implementation of social distancing norms during the collection of samples and supports Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers and technicians.

"The kiosk is made of glass and aluminium sheet. The technician collects swab samples from the individual sitting/standing in front of the glass exterior and hands it over for packaging. We have trained the technicians already working in particular sector. It will save time too as the people don't have to come to the district headquarter to provide swab samples. A proper safety norm has taken," said Dr Dey.

According to him, all the swab sample testing reports around 700 people found negative so far. There is no

Covid-19 positive case detected since the nation has been under the clutch of the pandemic.

It may be noted that the process of collecting swab samples of health workers, police personnel, court staffs, administrative officials and employees, fire-brigade employees and journalists who are associated with emergency services have been initiated.