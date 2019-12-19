Sourav steps in after daughter's social media post creates fuss

Kolkata: BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana took the cyber world by storm with her Instagram post quoting late author Khushwant Singh who was highly critical of the right wing Sangh Parivar.

Coming in the backdrop of the raging protest in the country against the new citizenship law CAA, the post railing against 'Fascism' soon became viral, prompting her illustrious father to take to Twitter and plead that she was too young to 'know about anything in politics'.

"Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics", Ganguly posted as his daughter's post was deleted.

But by then, her post had caught the attention of netizens in a big way and got widely shared.

Sana, however, did not make any personal comment in her Instagram post, but only shared an excerpt from Singh's book 'The End of India' that was published in 2003, when the BJP-led NDA government of prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power at the centre.

The excerpt read: "Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonise in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

"Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool's paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and 'Westernized' youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don't go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive".

(Image Credit-indiatoday.in)