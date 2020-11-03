Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition continued to be critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said.

Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.

"We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for vascular intervention and it lasted for about an hour.

Hopefully, the bleeding won't happen again," the doctor said.

The stopping of the bleeding will hopefully improve Chatterjee's condition, he said.

"We will be in a better position to manage his overall condition and hopefully there will not be any drop in his haemoglobin, platelets, or derangements in his physiology," he said.

Over the next two-three days, doctors will try to recover the ground that had been disturbed and correct most of the issues, he said.

"Once that is corrected then all the organs function normally. We will then focus on improving his consciousness.

If he regains consciousness, he still has the vigour to bounce back," the doctor said.

There was no dialysis conducted on the actor on Monday, he said.

Chatterjee's prolonged stay at the hospital since October 6, when he had tested positive for COVID-19, will take a toll on his health, he said.

"His comorbidities, age and unconsciousness are a challenge. We are trying our best," the doctor said.

The actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar', has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19.

He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.



