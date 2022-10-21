Soon, tourism task force for Northern part of Bengal

DARJEELING: A task force will be constituted by the State Government to look into issues relating to tourism of the North Bengal region.



A meeting was chaired by West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in Siliguri on Wednesday evening attended by tourism stakeholders, officials of the tourism department, district administration and police.

"We already have a tourism task force. However, as tourism is the economic mainstay of this region and there is immense potential Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed us to constitute a region specific task force that will address various issues and problems related to tourism of this region," stated the Chief Secretary.

The task force will consist of representatives from the stakeholders from the tourism sector; officials from the tourism department; district administration and police. The task force will meet every month. "The task force will try to resolve issues pertaining to tourism. If it cannot be resolved at the local level it will be taken up at the State level," stated the Chief Secretary.

The meeting discussed various issues and problems related to tourism of this region. Stakeholders raised the issue of hike in fare by taxi operators during peak tourist season, compelling tourists to pay twice, thrice the normal fare. This resulted in tourists returning with bitter experiences.

The Chief Secretary dubbed this a grave problem and stated that he would ask the transport department, district administration and police to address this issue. Soumitra Mohan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Government of West Bengal was also present in the meeting.

"The formation of a task force is a very important decision and will boost tourism of this region. We welcome this move," stated Nishant Mittal, Chairman, North Bengal Zone, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a tour of the northern region of Bengal, in her address at Kawakhali, Siliguri on Wednesday had stressed on tourism potentials of the State. "A forum of the United Nations is awarding Bengal with a Tourism Destination Award. I will be going in March next year to receive the award. In future we will have to strive hard to make West Bengal the best tourist destination in the world," stated Banerjee.