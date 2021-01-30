Soon, KMC set to give Sirti crematorium a facelift

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to rejuvenate the Siriti crematorium near Tollygunge in south Kolkata. The number of furnaces in Sirti will be increased as the KMC is able to take over a reasonable amount of land for expansion.



"The crematorium will be beautified by making a garden, comfortable resting place for the family members of the deceased, car parking slot and cafeteria. The Tolly Nullah adjoining the crematorium will also be rejuvenated," said Tarak Singh, Member Board of Administrators, KMC.

Singh recently held a meeting to discuss plans of beautifying the burning ghat. Engineers from the civic body will make a field visit on February 2. Based on the visit, a report will be prepared to give a facelift to the crematorium. At present, there are two furnaces in the crematorium. One of the furnaces may be closed on alternate basis while executing the renovation work.

There are five crematoriums maintained by KMC in the city at Cossipore, Nimatala, Kashi Mitra Ghat, Keoratala (south Kolkata) and Siriti.

On an average, 10 bodies are cremated at Siriti. Locals avoid the facility because of its dilapidated condition. "The pressure on Keoratala crematorium is increasing day-by-day. With the increase in furnaces at Siriti, the burden will be reduced," said a senior civic body official.