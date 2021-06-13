Soon, 'Duarey Vaccine' drive to be launched in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling: "Duarey Vaccine" (vaccine at the doorstep) drive would be flagged off in the Darjeeling district soon. Under this programme people above 70 years of age and differently abled people will be vaccinated at home.



The Siliguri Municipal Corporation in association with the Siliguri Welfare Organisation and Liver Foundation will be carrying out this programme, starting this month in the plains.

A meeting to this effect was held in SIliguri on Saturday chaired by Gautam Deb, Chairman, Board of Administrators, SMC. "We had set a target of vaccinating 90,000 people on a priority basis. Out of this 70,000 have already been vaccinated. In the Darjeeling district around 3 lakh 35 thousand people have received the first dose and 1 lakh 18 thousand people have received the second dose," stated Deb.

In the Hills a new vaccination registration system has been launched using WhatsApp as the platform. In Siliguri 10 alternative vaccination centres will be started soon.

"We are giving top priority to vaccinating people above the age of 70 years. A survey, gathering details of such persons, is on. We expect to launch the Duarey Vaccine programme by next week" stated Dr. Pralay Acharya, CMOH, Darjeeling.

Meanwhile the Liver Foundation will launch the programme in the Hills also with logistic support from local NGOs.

Meanwhile, the Vik Run Foundation is distributing self test kits for Covid-19 to the elderly and differently abled free of cost in Darjeeling.

"This will save a lot of trouble for the elderly and the differently abled from having to queue up at the Hospital. They can do the test from the comforts of their home aided by a family member," stated Vikram Rai of the Foundation.