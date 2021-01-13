Soon, 6-7 BJP MPs to join TMC: Jyotipriya Mallick

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president of North 24-Parganas Jyotipriya Mallick on Tuesday claimed that soon six to seven BJP MPs are going to join Trinamool Congress.



Mallick participated in a rally organised on the National Youth Day at Habra in North 24-Parganas.

At the end of the rally, Mallick said: "It's a matter of just a few months.

Just wait and watch, six to seven BJP MPs are going to join TMC." "The MLAs who have left TMC and joined BJP are also standing in a queue to come back after realising their mistake. It is also not possible for Suvendu Adhikari too to continue in BJP. He will leave the saffron party after a few months," Mallick said.

When asked about the possible result of Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the party president of North 24-parganas said: "I am sure that TMC will bag at least 220 seats. Those who had joined BJP in this district, are mostly returning to Trinamool

Congress."