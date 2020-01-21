Sobhandeb slams CSO for not meeting him

Kolkata: State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has expressed his ire while attending a programme organised by West Bengal State



Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) Contractors' Welfare Association on Tuesday after he came to know that his department has a post of Chief Safety Officer (CSO) about which he was unaware.

While addressing the WBSEDCL field workers who are engaged under the contractors, Chattopadhyay stated that even after three and half years since he took over as minister, the CSO, J N Ghosh did not bother to meet him once.

"I did not know that such a post is there. I have come here many times. The officer should have met me then. I am annoyed," said the minister.

During the programme where workers were informed about risks while they work, a short film was shown where guidelines were mentioned. Also, a health check-up camp and blood donation camp was held for the workers.

During the programme three worker's children were awarded Rs five thousand each for their brilliant performance in the examinations.

The minister further stated that the association should organise such programmes, mainly the awareness camps frequently.

He mentioned a few incidents where workers had died due for not following the guidelines.

He also mentioned a recent incident where three persons of a family were electrocuted after accidentally touching a high voltage electric wire in North 24-Parganas.

The wire was supposed to be in a safe distance where no one could reach it. This apart the minister told the workers to check whether their contractors were submitting the Provident Fund and ESI charges properly.