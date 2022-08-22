Smoke found in cargo hold, IndiGo flight makes priority landing in city

KOLKATA: An IndiGo flight made a priority landing at Kolkata airport on Sunday morning after smoke was detected in the cargo hold of the plane, officials said.



The flight, 6E 2513, was flying with 165 passengers and six crew members from Delhi to Kolkata, they said.

The plane was scheduled to land at Kolkata airport at 10.45 am but around 10.20 am, smoke was detected in the cargo hold, they added.

Soon, the pilot contacted the air traffic control (ATC), following which arrangements were made for a priority landing.

Fire brigade engines, ambulance and CISF personnel were on standby as the ATC was alerted, officials said.

The flight landed safely, and the passengers and crew members were brought out through the emergency gate, they said.