Skeleton found at an abandoned shop

Kolkata: Tension spread near Purna cinema Hall on S P Mukherjee road after a skeleton was found inside an abandoned shop on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, on Thursday around 3 pm, a rag picker was collecting waste materials when he saw the shutter of the abandoned shop was broken and some waste was seen from outside.

To collect some, when he went close to the shop, saw some bones and started screaming. Immediately local people informed Bhowanipore police station.

Cops entered the shop and recovered a human skeleton. Some of the bones however are missing.

The shop has been closed for the past 20 years. Police are searching for its owners.