Sitalkuchi: SDPO appears before CID

Kolkata: The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mathabhanga appeared before the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers on Wednesday in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident probe.



According to sources, the SDPO, Surajit Mondal, was asked about what steps he had taken on April 10 after trouble cropped up in Sitalkuchi. He was also asked about the information regarding movement of the Central forces on that day.

Sources informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the CID may visit the incident spot next week. The cops may talk to the locals as well as reconstruct the scene of April 10. However, the timing of the visit has not been finalised yet. It may be mentioned that on Monday, the CID had summoned six CISF personnel, including four Constables and two officers to appear before the CID sleuths on Tuesday for questioning. But none of them appeared. The CID may take decisions about what steps need to be taken regarding the matter on Thursday.