Sitalkuchi: Ex-Cooch Behar SP quizzed again

kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has again interrogated the former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar, Debasish Dhar on Friday in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.

On April 10, CISF personnel fired several rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar where four persons died.

After the incident Dhar had stated that the CISF personnel had fired in self-defence as the mob tried to snatch away their arms. Last month Dhar was grilled by the CID but he failed to satisfy the sleuths with his answers.

Hearing his explanations about why he did not register two FIRs in two cases of firing and why he became late to visit the incident spot, CID officials were stunned. Dhar even did not inform the Election Commission on April 10 about the incident.

Though Dhar claimed that the firing took place for self defence, CID sleuths did not find any such clue till date.