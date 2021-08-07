Single-day fatalities jump to 15; about 749 fresh cases

Kolkata: The number of single day fatalities jumped up to 15 on Saturday while on Friday it stood at 9. The number of Covid infected cases is still higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, compared to other districts.



As many as 97 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Saturday while Kolkata saw 66 new Covid cases, Darjeeling 57 and Jalpaiguri 76. The recovery rate has reached 98.12 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.64 on Saturday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.66.

The number of single day Covid infections has gone up to 749 on Saturday from Friday's figure of 717. Around 18,217 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,33,128 out of which around 15,04,326 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered.

As many as 791 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday. Bengal has so far carried out 1,60,45,662 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,701 tests were done in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Coochbehar has reported 33 new cases, Hooghly 43 new cases, South 24-Parganas 62 and Howrah 37. North 24-Parganas has seen 3 Covid deaths on Saturday while Kolkata has seen 2. South 24-Parganas have registered no death on Saturday. Hooghly has registered 2 deaths, Howrah 1, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 5 and Jalpaiguri 1.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,979 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,579 people so far.

Around 585 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,09,480 till Saturday. Health department has so far addressed 20,79,080 general queries so far out of which 2,605 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,400 people on Saturday and around 8,34,137 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state in the past 24 hours. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 87 in the state. The total number of suspected cases stood 190 in the state so far.