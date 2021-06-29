Single-day Covid infections drop to 1,761; at least 32 dead in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has dropped to 1,761 on Monday from what stood at 1,836 on Sunday. The total number of infected cases has so far gone up to 14,96,710 Covid cases till Monday. About 2,033 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,57,486 so far till Monday.



Number of fatalities stood at 32 on Monday with the total tally of fatalities in the state reaching 17,644. The number of active cases remained at 21,580 on Monday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.38 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.52 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.90. Bengal has so far conducted 1,41,11,051 Covid sample tests so far with around 50,005 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 7 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 9 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 5 deaths, Howrah 1 death, Hooghly 4, East Burdwan 1, Nadia 1, Murshidabad 1, North Dinajpur 2 and Cooch Behar 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 164 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 186. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,901 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,458 people so far.

The state has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Monday.

The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 2,861. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 123 testing labs have been operational in the state.

According to the Health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Monday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 66 in the state. No new suspected cases have however been reported on Monday. No death was reported among suspected cases. No new death has, however, been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Monday and 38 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 164 in the state so far.