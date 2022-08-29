Single-day Covid cases dip to 222, positivity rate at 2.48%

KOLKATA: The single-day Covid cases recorded in the state on Sunday dipped down to 222 as compared to 283 cases recorded on Saturday. The positivity rate for the day stood at 2.48 per cent. The number of Covid cases recorded has remained below the 300-mark since Thursday. The number of Covid cases registered on Thursday was 252 and on Friday it was 232. Apart from the 313 Covid cases registered on Wednesday. State registered 272 Covid cases on Tuesday and 195 on Monday.



The drop in single-day Covid cases was significantly visible after August 14. The state recorded 479 cases on August 14 followed by a drop to 270 on August 15. The positivity rate too has dropped from 2.94 per cent on Saturday to 2.48 per cent on Sunday. Till date, the state has recorded 21, 06, 524 positive cases out of which 20, 82, 136 people have recovered so far. Around 325 patients recovered in the last 24 hours bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.84 per cent.The total number of active cases in the state on Sunday was 2, 928. There are currently 101 patients undergoing treatment in hospital while 2, 827 patients have been kept in home isolation. Till date 1, 32, 84, 687 booster doses have been given in the state. The state has administered 7, 29, 54, 843 first doses and 6, 46, 61, 425 second doses till date.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.02 per cent. In the last 24 hours, three people have died bringing the total deaths to 21, 460 as on Sunday.