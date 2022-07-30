Single-day cases dropped by about 1K in 1 yr

KOLKATA: Daily infection in Bengal has dropped by around 1000 cases in the last one year but Covid deaths are still a concern for the health officials. Covid curve that had gone up in the past one month has again gone down with only 1,264 fresh cases being reported across the state on Friday.



The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago. Covid positivity also dropped significantly. State on Friday registered Covid positivity rate at 8.87 per cent while the figure stood at around 15 per cent a week ago.

Around 2,418 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.12 per cent on Friday.

On July 22, the state saw 2,237 new cases. State saw six Covid deaths on Friday. State has been witnessing 5-7 daily deaths for the past couple of weeks. The Covid positivity rate remained at around 14.41 per cent on July 22, around a week ago. At the beginning of the previous week the positivity rate stood at around 16-18 per cent. According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20,91,767 Covid cases out of which 20,52,412 people have recovered.

Around 21,352 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 29.

There are currently around 446 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 17,557 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Friday. Around 14,478 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 25,962,571 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 84,83,063 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Friday. Around 7,28,52,616 people received the first dose so far while 6,42,88,043 people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 2,10,852 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.