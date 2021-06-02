Single-day cases drop to 9,424; 17,722 discharged in a day

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped at 9,424 on Tuesday from what remained at 10,137 on Monday. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 13,85,801.



The total number of fatalities has gone up to 15,678 on Tuesday with the new deaths being reported at 137 on Tuesday.

Around 17,722 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday. The total tally of releases reached 12,91,510 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Tuesday stood at 93.20 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.09. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 27.01. Bengal has so far conducted 1,24,96,018 Covid sample tests so far with around 65,041 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid cases stands at 78,613 on Tuesday.

Kolkata has registered 32 Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24-parganas has seen 35 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In another development Dwivedi, who has taken up the charge of Chief Secretary on Monday, held meeting with Health Secretary NS Nigam and other senior officers of the department at Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday evening. He took a stock of the Covid situation and the ongoing vaccination programme. He would be holding a meeting with health officials in the next week to prepare a roadmap to check spread of diseases like dengue with the monsoon to set in.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,488 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,954 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, two new mucormycosis cases have been reported on Tuesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 26 in the state. No further death among confirmed cases was reported on Tuesday.

Around 8 new suspected cases have come up out of which 2 reported from SSKM and one each from CMCH, BSMCH and NBMCH. Out of these

patients two are from Jharkhand, two from Jalpaiguri and

one each from East Burdwan, Darjeeling, Nadia and North 24-Parganas.

The total number of suspected cases has gone up

to 44.