Single-day cases drop to 1,879; at least 42 deaths reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped to 1,879 on Monday from what remained at 2,184 on Sunday. The total number of infected cases has therefore gone up to 14,83,586 Covid cases till Monday. Around 2,113 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,43,456 so far till Monday.



Number of fatalities dropped to 42 on Monday from 53 on Sunday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,390. The number of active cases remained at 22,740 on Monday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.30 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.93 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 10.50. Bengal has so far conducted 1,37,32,633 Covid sample tests so far with around 47,771 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Incidentally, the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has conducted critical surgery in which a woman gave birth to an infant while being kept under ventilation. The patient, a pregnant woman, a resident of Bongaon in North 24-Parganas was admitted to a local hospital on June 1. She was infected with Covid. She was referred to the CMCH on June 12. Her health condition deteriorated and oxygen level was dropping fast. A 4-member medical board was set up by the hospital to treat the patient. The medical board decided to carry out a surgery. The operation was carried out with the patient on ventilation support. The newborn has been kept at the Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) while mother has been kept under the ECMO support. According to hospital sources, both the mother and her baby are not out of danger. The medical board has been constantly monitoring their health condition.

Kolkata has registered 9 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 10 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Howrah 5, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 2, Bankura 1, Nadia 8, Jalpaiguri 2 and Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 171 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 295. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,848 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,394 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, three new confirmed mucormycosis cases were reported from the state on Monday.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 63 in the state. Eight new suspected cases have however been reported. No deaths were reported among suspected cases.