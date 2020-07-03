Sigh of relief as pvt bus operators resume normal services

Kolkata: Private bus operators resumed services on Thursday and also demanded fare hike in view of the rising financial crisis due to COVID-19.



"Bus availability is absolutely normal. Buses are waiting for passengers at certain points in the city. 1,800 government buses and around 3,800 private buses are plying in the city," said state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari.

While the bus operators demanded fare hike and had suspended their services in most of the routes, the state government offered to pay a monthly dole of Rs 15,000 each to 6,000 private buses in the city for three months on June 26.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she would acquire 6,000 private buses in Kolkata through the imposition of the National Disaster Management Act if the owners continue to refuse to operate even after July 1.

"We have submitted a deputation to the state Transport Principal Secretary on July 2. We want a fare hike. We again urge the government to review the revenue and cost of running buses. Buses and minibuses are insufficient on the roads due to spiraling diesel price and lack of passengers," said Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity.

At present, the minimum bus fare is Rs 7 and the maximum for 50 km is Rs 30. However, the bus operators had earlier demanded the minimum bus fare to be Rs 21 and the maximum Rs 90.

"Due to COVID-19 guidelines, buses are running with only seating capacity and we are running in losses. These apart, private buses were lying idle because of the lockdown for almost three months. The batteries and tyres of these vehicles have been damaged. At present, bus owners are not in position to repair them due to financial incapability," Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

Meanwhile, the Kachuberia jetty that collapsed due to Amphan resumed services on Thursday.

"Transport Department has kept their promise to restore the transport services in the post cyclonic situation in the shortest possible time," pointed out Adhikari.