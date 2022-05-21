Shops gutted in city fire, none injured

KOLKATA: A few shops in central Kolkata's New Market area were gutted in a fire that broke out early on Friday morning creating panic in the locality, an officer of the fire department said.



No casualty was reported in the blaze.

Five fire tenders took around 30 minutes to douse the flames which broke out at around 3 AM, the officer added.

"It seems that the fire was due to an electrical short circuit inside a garment shop. Inflammable materials kept inside it helped the fire spread to adjacent shops. Forensic tests will confirm the exact cause," he said.

The fire affected shops were on the ground floor of the building while some families live in the first floor.

The fire department personnel evacuated the entire two-storey building, the officer said.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter.