Shops gutted in city fire, none injured
KOLKATA: A few shops in central Kolkata's New Market area were gutted in a fire that broke out early on Friday morning creating panic in the locality, an officer of the fire department said.
No casualty was reported in the blaze.
Five fire tenders took around 30 minutes to douse the flames which broke out at around 3 AM, the officer added.
"It seems that the fire was due to an electrical short circuit inside a garment shop. Inflammable materials kept inside it helped the fire spread to adjacent shops. Forensic tests will confirm the exact cause," he said.
The fire affected shops were on the ground floor of the building while some families live in the first floor.
The fire department personnel evacuated the entire two-storey building, the officer said.
An investigation has been initiated in the matter.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT