'Shift cattle sheds from Mahananda bank to check pollution'

Darjeeling: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a bid to revive rivers in and around the town has requested cattle sheds to be removed from the banks of river Mahananda by April 15.



A survey will also be conducted by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) to study the level of pollution of the rivers.

Addressing media persons in Siliguri on Wednesday, Mayor Gautam Deb stated that a meeting had been held with Kalyan Rudra, Chairman and Roshni Sen, Secretary, WBPCB on the health of the rivers.

"Mahanada River is heavily polluted with high Coliform count. There is no industrial waste being discharged into the rivers of Siliguri, yet the high count. The pollution control board will conduct similar surveys on the Jorapani, Fuleshwari, Panchanoi rivers," stated Deb.

Illegal slums on the Mahananda riverbanks along with cattle sheds have been earmarked as one of the main causes of pollution. In the first phase the SMC held a meeting with cattle owners residing on the Mahananda river banks falling in wards 1, 3, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47 on Wednesday.

"We have asked the cattle owners – cows and buffaloes to shift the sheds from the riverbanks by 15th April. The Green Tribunal had also issued strictures. We will help them with their livelihood. They have understood the gravity of the situation and have assured us that they will shift," added the Mayor. The irrigation department will also conduct surveys on all the river banks and suggest corrective measures.