Shanta Chettri: Hills should vote with their conscience this time

Darjeeling: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chettri on Friday gave a clarion call to the Hills to cast their vote with conscience.

"For 15 years the Hills have sent three Lok Sabha MPs from the BJP party. What have they given us in return except false promises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign had stated that the Gorkhas' dream is his dream. What did he give? On the other hand Mamata Banerjee has done so much for the Hills, in every sector from education to health. What have we given her in return? Nothing. It is time the Hills realise this and vote with their conscience," stated Chettri, addressing media persons in Siliguri on Friday. Training guns at the representatives of Hills political parties including GNLF, CPRM who had held a meeting with the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India in

Delhi on Thursday, Chettri dubbed them as "marketing agents."

"They are again fooling the people of the Hills with their assurances of including 11 Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. What has the Union Government done? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had passed this resolution in the West Bengal Assembly on February 28, 2018 and sent it to Delhi. I had raised this issue in Parliament also. Just because election is round the corner BJP and their allies are trying to woo the Hills with their lies. They are trying to disturb the peace and tranquility of the Hills also. However people of the Hills have seen through their lies and drama," added Chettri.

She further stated: "People leaving TMC will be treated as Bibhishans by the BJP leaders and supporters" stated the TMC MP.