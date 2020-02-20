Several cars gutted as fire breaks out at four-wheeler workshop in Kolkata
Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a car workshop of a leading four-wheeler manufacturer in east Kolkata's Anandapur area on Thursday, officials said.
Ten fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze, which has gutted several cars that were inside the workshop, they said.
The blaze is under control and the cooling-off process has started, fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
