Several buildings collapse & 12 partly damaged due to landslide in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: At least 10 buildings collapsed and another 12 were partly damaged due to a sudden landslide at Gopalan Colony in Balurghat civic areas on Saturday. No casualties were, however, reported.



After receiving the news, SDO of Balurghat and civic body administrator Biswa Ranjan Mukherjee, Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar visited the spot and talked to the local people.

Though nobody was injured, the residents could not recover much of their belongings in time. A source said the buildings collapsed and fell into a canal amid cries of scared people who were standing nearby.

Notably the Atreyee canal is flowing across Balurghat city. A few days ago, it was flowing above danger level following incessant rainfall. The total area of Gopalan Colony was marooned as it stands just adjacent to the Atreyee canal. As there was no heavy

shower recorded, the receding trend of the canal started from Friday and the situation improved. Suddenly the landslide started and the buildings collapsed.

The inhabitants of the area have demanded immediate rehabilitation from the civic authority and to set up a guard-wall across Atreyee canal to save the adjacent houses in future.

"After the landslide, the buildings collapsed like a house of cards. We had vacated our houses to survive. Most of the residents lost their belongings. We have demanded compensation from the authority," said a local.

Balurghat SDO and civic administrator Biswa Ranjan Mukherjee who had inspected the area, said: "After the incident, we had opened a local lodge to accommodate the victims with food and drinking water facility. No victim was ready to shift there as they said to keep watch on their belongings which were left on the debris. We are also observing the situation closely so that no affected inhabitant can face any problem. We have also talked to the irrigation department regarding the issue."