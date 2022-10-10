Section 144 CrPC clamped in few areas under Ekbalpore police station limits

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in some areas under the jurisdiction of Ekbalpore police station on Monday for three days after clashes between two groups took place on Saturday and Sunday.



On Saturday, a clash took place in the Mominpur area which was controlled by the police promptly. Again another clash had taken place on Sunday following which a large contingent police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

While acting against the miscreants, around seven police personnel suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital. Multiple police pickets have been set up to maintain law and order situation in the area.

Meanwhile, on Monday BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was intercepted by the police in Chingrihata while he was trying to go to Mominpur. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Division Gaurav Lal asked Majumdar not to go to Mominpur which the BJP state president refused. Later Majumdar was detained and taken to Lalbazar. He was released in the evening.

On Monday evening Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal who is also the Executive Magistrate of the Metropolitan City of Kolkata and South 24-Parganas (within limits of Kolkata Police) passed an order to impose section 144 of the CrPC till October 12 to maintain peace in the area. During the said period, a gathering of five or more people will not be allowed. Also, police will act if any person(s) is found doing anything that may cause a breach of peace in the area.