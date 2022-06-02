Search on to nab robbery accused
KOLKATA: An accused of robbery managed to flee from the Sambhunath Pandit Hospital on Tuesday evening.
The accused Rajkumar Rai was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Beliaghata area during January.
After his police remand was over, Rai was lodged at Presidency Correctional Home. On May 25, Rai was admitted at the hospital due to some health issues.
A few of the staff of Presidency Correctional Home were deployed there to keep an eye on him.
On Tuesday during visiting hours, Rai somehow managed to evade the vigilance and fled. A massive manhunt is on to arrest Rai again.
