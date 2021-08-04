Sealdah Metro Stn may open for public by December

KOLKATA: Sealdah Metro station is likely to be thrown open to the public by December this year.



On Saturday, an air-conditioned metro train successfully completed the first trial run in the underground station at Sealdah. Manoj Joshi, Kolkata Metro Railway general manager, along with Manas Sarkar, managing director of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd or KMRCL- the implementing agency of East West Metro, and other senior officials were present during the trial run.

"We are continuing the trail run. It will continue for now. Once the trials are concluded and certification from ISA received, Kolkata Metro Railway will take further action for commencement of services up to Sealdah. If everything goes well then it will be thrown open to the public in another four months," said an official.

He reiterated that the Sealdah metro station, once thrown open to the public, will cater over 45,000 passengers (for every one hour).