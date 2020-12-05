School building demolished by miscreants in Malda

Kolkata: A school building at English Bazar in Malda was demolished by some unknown miscreants recently.



On December 1, the incident came to light after a Sub Inspector of Schools visited its premises. The Sub Inspector of Schools has written a letter to the District Magistrate, requesting necessary action. The District School Authorities have lodged a complaint with the English Bazar police station as well.

The incident took place at Chhatrabandhu Primary School under English Bazaar Urban-1 Circle in Kalitala area.

The school didn't have a concrete roof. Due to lack of maintenance, the condition of the building was appalling. Prior to Covid-19 pandemic, classes used to be held on the school premises. The teacher-in-charge of the school submitted a report to the Sub Inspector and requested for necessary action.

It is being suspected that a racket of promoters has damaged the building, which is spread over land worth Rs 30 crore. Meanwhile, investigation into the matter is underway.